MPLX presents check to local school to buy clothing for students

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An oil and gas company is helping out in the community buying clothing for Harrison County students.

MPLX representatives presented a check this morning to Mountaineer Middle School in Clarksburg. The money will go towards purchasing winter clothing such as boots and socks for the school’s clothing pantry.

The school’s counselor, Scotty Dryden, said that it’s really important to get the community involved when it comes to helping children in need.

“One thing I would encourage is local community members like businesses, organizations to reach out to the local schools and see if there is anything they need help with,” said Dryden. “See if there is any way to give back to their community, like Mark West did today and we’re very very thankful for what they did and we just can’t thank them enough.”

MPLX Local Government Affairs representative, Tina Rush, said that the company is a part of the community, so it makes sense to give back.

“Companies like mine, MPLX, we are a part of the community. We have employees where their kids go to school here as most of the area schools. So being a part of the community, being able to help out is just part of the way we do business.

Mountaineer Middle School also takes part in the backpack program where kids are given a backpack full of food to take home on the weekends.