Muddy Creek returning to normal after a blowout at former Preston Co. mine likely leaves extensive damage

ALBRIGHT, W.Va. – On Thursday evening, March 4, members of the Friends of the Cheat (FOC) team were in Preston Co. working on something completely different when they noticed, what FOC’s Restoration Program Manager called, a “pretty disturbing hue” in Muddy Creek.

Courtesy: Paul Kinder

It was an “orange-brown color”, Madison Ball said. They pulled over, tested the water quality, and found it to be acidic with a pH of 3.65, which was lower than the standard pH of 6-7.

“That was a big alarm for us,” Ball said. “And also, the flows going through there were pretty high while the rest of the Cheat and even Muddy Creek upstream were kind of dropping out, so that also alerted us to think about if there’s a different water source going into Muddy Creek.”

FOC called the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) who confirmed that there had been a blowout at a former T&T Mine in Preston Co., which caused acidic and metal-laden water to flow into Muddy Creek.

Courtesy: Paul Kinder

A few days have passed since then, and now, the WVDEP reports that “that stream conditions for Muddy Creek and the Cheat River are returning to normal.”

In a press release, WVDEP said the following:

“As of Monday morning, the pH of Muddy Creek is within preferred water quality limits and flows coming from the T&T Mine have returned to normal. The WVDEP is working with the West Virginia University Water Research Institute, along with experts in the private sector and other state agencies to identify causation and develop solutions to prevent future events.”

Although FOC has been able to independently verify that there has been an improvement and things are returning to normal, it said we’re not, yet, out of the water.

Ball said the damage done to the Cheat River main stem, which is where Muddy Creek flows in the Cheat River, is unknown. But the damage to the fish and wildlife population in Muddy Creek could be extensive.

We have no evidence of impacts to the fish there in terms of any mortalities, which is good. But we do know that any fish that were in Muddy Creek, which have reestablished in the last few years, were likely displaced, or they perished in some way due to the water quality degradation. Anything aquatic that was in Muddy in Muddy Creek during this time, likely, was displaced or is no longer there in terms of the fish population. In terms of bugs, it’s harder to say at the moment. Certainly, we think they were likely impacted from this event. And since they’re the base of the food chain, that also affects everything else that might be living in there. Madison Ball – Restoration Program Manager, FOC

It will take a long time to assess the impact of the blowout event on the Cheat downstream of Muddy Creek, Ball said, but FOC is willing to put in the work.

The nonprofit is continuously assessing and monitoring the waterways. FOC’s ultimate goal, Ball said, is to “ensure that this is not an event that happens with any sort of regularity”.

In order to ensure that a question must be answered — the question of why the blowout happened in the first place.

Muddy Creek, seen left, with a “pretty disturbing hue”. Courtesy: Paul Kinder

“There is speculation that part of the issue that caused the event last week is related to the high precipitation event that we saw last week Monday,” Ball said. ‘That event, while it was high, it’s not like anything this area sees at least once a year, if not more. And it really gets us thinking: ‘what happens when we have an actual extreme event in this area?’ — especially as experts are calling for warmer conditions, more frequent precipitation events. We really want to have a better idea of how that could affect the ability of the plant to treat these waters and how that could affect what’s going on in the mine.”

A look at Muddy Creek a few days after the blowout event

In order to get some answers, FOC will be working closely with WVDEP. Once it finds those answers though, it will need funding. That could be problematic because projects FOC implements are funded through the Surface Mining Reclamation Act and the Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) Fund.

Unfortunately, Ball said, AML funding will expire Sept. 2021, which could be a serious hit to remediation efforts of the blowout.

“That’s concerning to FOC because that, basically, eliminates a giant funding source to tackle some of these problems,” Ball said. “We’re going to be, also, pushing our representatives in Congress to reauthorize that fund, so we can continue to clean up some of these sites because we know the work is not done. We need to have that fund in place to continue to tackle the issues that plague our watershed.”