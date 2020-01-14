Multiple accidents cause major traffic delays on I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Two accidents caused sections of I-79 north bound to be backed up with traffic.

According to the Harrison County 911 Center, one accident occurred at mile marker 129 and the other happened at mile marker 125.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the accident at 129 while the Bridgeport Police Department responded to the 125 accident.

There has been no report of any injury from either of these accidents. However, drivers are being advised to use caution while driving through the area

There is no update as to what caused either accident.