Multiple brush fires breaks out across north central W.Va.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Multiple brush fires broke out across north central West Virginia Saturday afternoon.

First responders were called in at approximately 2:30 p.m. at Falls Run Road in Mount Clare.

Nutter Fort and Stonewood Fire Departments responded to the scene where they were able to contain the blaze in under an hour.

The second fire was called into Harrison County 911 around 3:15 p.m. on Camp Towles Road in Grafton. The Boothsville, Flemington and Grafton Fire Department all responded to the scene.

911 officials have confirmed that this is a large brush fire and first responders are still currently working on putting it out.

A third fire was reported on Zach’s Run Road in Quiet Dell around 4:30 p.m. Nutterfort and Stonewood Fire Departments both responded to the scene and quickly contained the fire.

We’ll continue coverage on these brush fires as more information becomes available.