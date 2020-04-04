Multiple crews battle large fire on Tucker/Randolph County line

TUCKER/ RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va. – Multiple fire crews responded to reports of a large working brush fire on RT. 219 along the Tucker and Randolph County line.

According to officials with Tucker County 911, first responders were alerted to reports of a fire a little before 9 p.m.

At this time, there have been no reports of any injuries or what caused the fire to begin.

Davis and Parsons Fire Departments from Tucker County, Leading Creek and Elkins Fire Departments from Randolph County and the U.S. Forest Service all responded to the scene.

