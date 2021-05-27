Multiple crews respond to a structure fire in Harrison County

LOST CREEK, W.Va.- Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a working structure fire in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communication Center, first responders were alerted of the fire at approximately 1:10 a.m. on Buckhannon Pike in Lost Creek.

At this time there are no injuries being reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Fire departments from Anmoore, Lost Creek, Philippi, Nutter Fort, Warren District, Spelter and Stonewood all responded to the scene. Along with Harrison County sheriff’s office.

