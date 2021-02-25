Multiple crews respond to a structure fire in Marion County

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. – Multiple crews responded to the scene of a residential structure fire on Buffalo Road in Marion County.

According to Marion County 911 officials, first responders were alerted to the scene at approximately 8:16 p.m. on Thursday

The Barrackville, Fairview, Farmington, Grant Town, Mannington, Monongah, and Rivesville Fire Departments, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Grant Town EMS, and the Marion County Rescue Squad all responded to the scene.

There is no word as to the extent of any injuries or what caused the flames.

