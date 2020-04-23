UPDATE: Crews rescue fire fighters that were trapped in structure

UPDATE (April 22, 2020 10:37 p.m.):

According to officials, crews are have rescued two firefighters that were trapped in the structure. Officials also stated that a helicopter rescue crew was also notified to the scene.

*This is a developing story that will continue to be updated frequently as more information is relayed to 12 News.*

ORIGINAL (April 22, 2020 10:25 p.m.:

BOOTHSVILLE, W.Va. – Multiple emergency crews responded to reports of a fully involved, working fire Wednesday night on Rock Union Road in Boothsville.

According to officials with Marion County 911, responders were alerted to the scene at around 9:25 p.m. They also stated that the structure was fully involved.









There is no word at this time as to what caused this fire or if any one was injured as a result of the flames.

At this time, Monongah, Boothsville Volunteer, Valley, Winfield District, Barrackville and Shinnston Fire Departments are known to have responded to the scene as well as the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to provide more information as it becomes available.