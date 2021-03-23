Multiple crews respond to reports of large brush fire at Coopers Rock State Forest

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. – First responders from both West Virginia and Pennsylvania responded to reports of a large brush fire at Coopers Rock State Forest.

Crews respond to flames at Coopers Rock State Forest

According to Monongalia County 911 officials, crews were alerted to calls about the incident at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. According to Park Superintendent Jan Dzierzak, approximately 25 acres have been burned, and crews were still on scene.

“It’s in the middle of the forest,” Dzierzak explained. “It’s starting to get under control but it’s going to be a long night.”

The West Virginia Division of Forestry, Cheat Lake Fire Department, Brookhaven Fire Department, Clinton District Fire Department, Granville Fire Department, River Road Fire Department, Star City Fire Department, Westover Fire Department, Monongalia County Brush Fire Team, Monongalia County Emergency Management, and the Mon County Drone Team all responded to the scene.

Bruceton Mills and Albright Fire Departments responded from Preston County. The Smithfield Fire Department, Fairchance Fire Department, and Marklesburg Fire Company sent resources from Pennsylvania to assist in battling the fire.

Monongalia County 911 officials explained that additional support came from the Monongalia County EMS and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department.

