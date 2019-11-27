Multiple crews respond to structure fire in Stonewood

STONEWOOD, W.Va. – Multiple emergency officials have responded to a report of a residential structure on in Stonewood, Wednesday afternoon.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, first responders were alerted to a working fire at approximately 3:57 p.m.

Stonewood, Nutter Fort, and Lost Creek Fire Departments all responded to the scene along with Anmoore Fire/ EMS.

There is no report on the extent of the damage or if there are any injuries at this time.

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to update this story with the most up-to-date information.