Multiple crews respond to structure fire on Jakes Run Road

BAXTER, W.Va. — Multiple crews have responded to a reported structure fire on the 3000 block of Jakes Run Road in Monongalia County.
According to the Monongalia County 911 Communication Center, the fire was reported at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Monday.
When crews from the Blacksville, Cassville, Wadestown, and Marion County fire departments responded to the location, they reported that there was a working structure fire in progress at the residence, comm center officials said.
Monongalia County EMS was also on scene, but no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident, according to the comm center.
The Blacksville Volunteer Fire Department will be performing an investigation into the incident.