Multiple crews respond to structure fires in Salem

SALEM, W.Va. – Emergency crews responded to reports of a working fire early Saturday morning on West Main Street in Salem.

According to officials with Harrison County 911, first responders were alerted to reports of heavy smoke coming from a vacant residence around 8:26 a.m.

When responders arrived to the scene however, they were alerted to additional structures that were involved in the fire, according to 911 officials.

There is no word at this time as to what caused this fire or if there are any injuries.

Salem, Reynoldsville and Nutter Fort Fire Departments all responded to the scene.

