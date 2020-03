Bridgeport W.Va- Multiple crew responded to a reported structure fire in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County 911 communications center, when crews arrived on scene at Oakdale Ave, they found a working fire on a back porch of a resident.

The fire departments from Bridgeport, Anmoore , and Shinnston all responded to the scene.

According to officials all occupants were safely evacuated and the fire was extinguished.