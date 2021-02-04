Multiple emergency crews respond to structure fire in Marion County

RIVESVILLE, W.Va. – Emergency crews have responded to a working fire in Marion County.
According to Marion County 911 Officials, first responders were alerted to reports of a structure fire on PawPaw Creek Road at approximately 5:38 p.m.
At this time, no injuries have been reported.
The Rivesville, Fairview, Grant Town, Baxter, Barrackville and Farmington Fire Departments all responded. Additionally the Marion County Rescue Squad was alerted to the fire.
