Multiple Fire crews respond to a house fire in Gypsy

GYPSY, W.Va. – Multiple fire crews have responded to a house fire in Harrison County, according to 911 Officials.

Officials said first responders were alerted to a structure fire located on 3rd Street in Gypsy at approximately 9:07 p.m. on Thursday.

Spelter Fire, Shinnston, Lumberport, Worthington, Bridgeport Fire Departments and the Harrison EMS all responded to the scene.

There is no word yet on if anyone is located in the structure but there have been reports of several canines that are still inside.

We have a reporter on the scene and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.