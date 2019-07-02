Multiple fire crews respond to a Marion County restaurant

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Multiple fire crews responded to a working structure fire Tuesday morning in Marion County.

According to 911 officials, a call was received just before 4:30 of a working fire at Three Ways Inn located in White Hall.

Fire departments from Valley, Monongah, Winfield, Bunners Ridge, Barrackville, Worthington, Shinnston, Bridgeport repsonded to the scene alongside the Marion County Rescue Squad.

Fire officials say no one was injured in the fire, but there’s no word yet on the cause.

Stay with 12 News for more updates.