Multiple fire crews respond to a Marion County restaurant

Multiple fire crews responded to a working structure fire Tuesday morning in Marion County.

According to 911 officials, a call was received just before 4:30 of a working fire at Three Ways Restaurant and Inn located in White Hall.

Fire departments from Pleasant Valley, Monongah, Winfield, Bunners Ridge, Barrackville, Worthington, Shinnston, Bridgeport repsonded to the scene alongside the Marion County Rescue Squad.

Fire officials say no one was injured in the fire, but there’s no word yet on the cause.

