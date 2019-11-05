Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

Multiple fire crews respond to structure fire in Harrison County

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va – Multiple fire crews are currently on scene with a fully involved structure fire in Harrison County Tuesday evening, according to 911 officials.

911 officials said at 6:18 p.m. fire crews were notified of a house fire on Beards Run Road near Rosemont.

There is no word of the injuries at this time or the cause of the fire.

Fire departments of Bridgeport, Nutter Fort, Flemington and Shinnston responded to the fire alongside Anmoore EMS.

Stay with 12 News as we continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories