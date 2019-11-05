Multiple fire crews respond to structure fire in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va – Multiple fire crews are currently on scene with a fully involved structure fire in Harrison County Tuesday evening, according to 911 officials.

911 officials said at 6:18 p.m. fire crews were notified of a house fire on Beards Run Road near Rosemont.

There is no word of the injuries at this time or the cause of the fire.

Fire departments of Bridgeport, Nutter Fort, Flemington and Shinnston responded to the fire alongside Anmoore EMS.

