Multiple people injured after single-vehicle rollover on I-79 in Marion County

WHITE HALL – W.Va. – Multiple people were injured following a single-vehicle rollover accident on I-79 in Marion County, according to 911 officials.

Officials told 12 News that the accident happened at 7:15 p.m. at the Dana Lee Lynch Jr. Memorial bridge going southbound on I-79 near the White Hall exit.

Multiple people were taken to United Hospital Center as a result of their injuries. There has been no confirmation from 911 officials as to how many were transported, or what caused the incident at this time. Also, there has been no word of the extent of the injuries.

Pleasant Valley Volunteer Department, Worthington Volunteer Fire Department and Marion County Rescue Squad all responded to the scene.

As of 8:30 p.m., traffic has been reduced to one lane southbound lane on I-79, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

West Virginia State Police will be investigating the incident.

