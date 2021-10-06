Museum of America Glass in WV hosts Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street ‘Crossroads: Change in Rural America’

WESTON, W.Va. – The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with West Virginia Humanities Council, presents the exhibit “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.”

The exhibition examining the evolving landscape of rural American opened at the Museum of America Glass held a ribbon cutting and grand opening Wednesday evening. Weston Historic Landmark Commission and the surrounding community has been expressly chosen by the WV Humanities Council to host “Crossroads” as part of the Museum on Main Street program a national, state, and local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations.

“Hopefully people who visit this exhibit will experience a good example of rural America and the transition that it has gone through in the past 100 years, and in our case even more. I would like to have people take away from it, just that question, what rural America means to them and what their community means to them,” said Anna Cardelli, President of the Historic Landmarks Commission.

One of the Lewis County officials explained that “Crossroads” explores how rural American communities changed in the 20th century. Those officials also said that from sea to shining sea, the vast majority of the United States landscape remains rural with only 3.5% of the landmass considered urban. While also stating, since the 1900, the percentage of Americans living in rural areas dropped from 60% to 17%. Also, the exhibition looks at that remarkable societal change and how rural Americans responded.

“We are very fortunate to have the Glass Museum here, the Glass Museum is a huge asset to the City of Weston and to Lewis County. If you’ve never been to the glass museum, it’s fantastic, you could spend hours in there. It does a great job of displaying industry that’s been here for really the past 100 years and even some of the industry that is still here today,” Cardelli said.

The Weston Historic Landmark Commission in cooperation with WV Humanities Council, continues its exploration of the evolving landscape of rural America as it hosts the local showing of “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” a Smithsonian traveling exhibition. The “Crossroads” exibit Will be on view through November 14th.