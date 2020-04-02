UPDATE: 1 person taken to Grafton City Hospital

UPDATE (APRIL 1, 2020 8:47 p.m.):

GRAFTON, W.Va. – One person has been taken to Grafton City Hospital by Taylor County EMS.

There has been no word as to the extent of their injuries at this time.

ORIGINAL (APRIL 1, 2020 8:18 p.m.):

GRAFTON, W.Va. – On Wednesday evening, multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire in Taylor County, according to Harrison/Taylor County 911 officials.

Officials explained that crews arrived to a heavily-involved working fire to a two-story vacant home on W. Knotts Ave in Grafton just after 7:30 p.m.

Officials have not confirmed any injuries or what caused the fire at this time.

Fire departments from Grafton, Flemington, Boothsville and Fellowsville responded to the fire.

