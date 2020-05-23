Mylan Park Aquatic Center announces reopening for June 1

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park announced in a release that facilities are set to reopen on June 1 at 5:30 a.m.

Officials with the center explained that the health and safety of visitors and staff is a top priority during the reopening process. The release stated that the facility will be operating in accordance with the Governor’s and DHHR’s set guidelines and will be taking extra precautions to help keep others safe.

According to officials, this includes extensive cleaning protocols, staff and patron screenings, modified operations, decreased occupancy maximums and social distancing practices that have been implemented at both indoor and outdoor facilities.

“We need your help too and will ask everyone to do their part by following the signage and social distance queuing markers located throughout the facilities. Please be patient with our team and help us make your experience as safe and enjoyable as possible,” officials stated.

Center staff is urging anyone that will be using the facilities to limit the number of belongings they bring. Additionally, the officials will be requiring all guests to agree and adhere to a social contract, which includes wearing a mask except while in the water.

Due to the required social distancing guidelines released by the Governor’s office, The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park will limit capacity in any one area to allow to adhere to such guidelines.

Some of the guidelines include:

Daily pool breaks

Rotating pool schedules

Extended Member Exclusive Open Swim times.

The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park is currently accepting new memberships. In addition, the center will be offering single and multi-visit passes to those individuals and families without memberships. Discounted membership options of annual passes and special summer only rates are available at this time.

The release explained that while the facility works to provide a safe environment, they may need to make adjustments to the schedule as needed.

The pool schedule and more information regarding other opening facilities is available on the Mylan Park website.