Nardelli Audiology is giving back to those with Diabetes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The month of November is National Diabetes Awareness month and November 14 is World Diabetes Day.

A recent study found hearing loss is twice as common in people with diabetes than those who do not have the disease.

Owner and Doctor of Nardelli Audiology Melissa Rose said diabetics are twice as likely to have hearing loss.

“So it’s no different for the ear inside the coachella are very small little tiny hair cells. so when you have restrictions of blood flow that also includes the little hair cells inside the coachella. So we believe that what is what leads to faster hearing loss in patients with diabetes,” said Dr. Rose.

The Better Hearing Institute urges those who have diabetes to get a hearing test every year, regardless of age.

Nardelli Audiology is giving free hearing screenings for those with diabetes for the entire month of November.