NASA’s DAVINCI+ gets ready for Venus

FAIRMONT, W.VA. – Venus.
Earth’s sister planet was rumored to be like our globe many years ago, but until now, there hasn’t been much in the way of observing the planet’s surface in the 21st century.
Instruments that will measure Venus’s gases on its surface as well as temperature, pressure, and wind at its different heights.
Caitlin Ahrens, a Fairmont native and NASA Researcher at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, says that its a way for us to see the layers of the second planet closest to the Sun in its evolved state.
“That’s truly going to launch itself through the atmosphere and take as much data as it can as it goes through the atmosphere and then lands.”
Lands to find out clues to why, how, and when Venus’ climate may have changed so dramatically. This, it is doing through multiple cameras that track the planet’s cloud motions and see what the surface is made out of.
“It’s main purpose is to give us an idea of all of the different cloud layers of Venus and it’s going to have cameras at the bottom of it and provide pretty images, panoramic images as it can as it goes down.”
And these images will help us figure out how ancient oceans shaped Venus and much, much more.
To find out more about the other mission going to Venus, VERITAS, please click here.