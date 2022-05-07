OAKLAND, Md. – A man wanted for homicide in North Carolina, and who was considered armed and dangerous, is in custody in western Maryland after a police chase that started in West Virginia.

Just before midnight, on Friday, troopers at the Maryland State Police’s McHenry barracks were notified that West Virginia authorities were in a vehicle pursuit, on Interstate 68, that was headed into Maryland.

The chase started after law enforcement in West Virginia located Mac Recardo Lewis, of Deep Run, NC. Lewis was wanted on an outstanding homicide warrant from the Edgecombe County, NC Sheriff’s Office in the stabbing death of his girlfriend, Gloria Peacock, last Monday.

Maryland State Troopers were able to take Lewis into custody after the tires on the vehicle he was driving were deflated during the pursuit, according to a news release.

Lewis is being held in the Garrett County Detention Center, in Oakland, pending extradition back to North Carolina.