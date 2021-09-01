Nearly 2,000 power outages reported in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As of 9:50 a.m., Wednesday, First Energy is reporting nearly 2,000 power outages among Mon Power customers in Morgantown.

The company’s website lists 1,954 outages in Morgantown and a small number in Core and Dellslow.

There are also nearly 1,000 outages in Barbour County, the site says.

There are also a small number of outages in Braxton, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Preston, Taylor, Tucker, Upshur and Webster counties.

The Barbour County outages are expected to be repaired by 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, while the estimated restoration for the Morgantown outages is 1:00 p.m.. First Energy’s site says.

Across First Energy’s West Virginia service area, there are 4,655 outages.

