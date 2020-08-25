Nearly 9,000 residents in North Central West Virginia experiencing power outages

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Large power outages have been reported across multiple areas in North Central West Virginia.

According to the FirstEnergy Storm Center website, approximately 3,121 residents in Marion County, 1,153 residents in Harrison County, 924residents in Monongalia County, 749 residents in Upshur County, 734 residents in Ritchie County, 991 residents in Barbour County, 386 residents in Lewis County, 313 residents in Tucker County, 155 residents in Taylor County, 93 residents in Doddridge County, 60 residents in Preston County, 6 residents in Gilmer County are currently without power.

Randolph and Webster counties have not recieved large reports of outages at this time. Both are reporting under five residents being affected.

FirstEnergy Storm Center shows that the outages are expected to be resolved at this time between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m Tuesday night, this varying by location.

To view the full list of residents and areas without power, visit the FirstEnergy Storm Center website.

Be sure to stay with 12 News as this is still a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.