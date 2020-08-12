NECCO Foster Care is providing online training to help with the high need for families

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – NECCO in Fairmont is looking for future foster families to get trained as soon as possible to prepare for the winter months. Since the pandemic began, the number of children coming to NECCO has remained the same, but recruiters fear the numbers may rise when school starts.

Nicci Hawkins, a recruiter as this foster care facility, said that the desire to train people now is to help prepare to an increase on children, and also for Christmas so no children has to spend the holiday in a shelter.

“NECCO is completely dedicated to great customer service. We want the most qualified people taking care of our children, and we want to ensure each child who comes to us find the perfect home for them,” said Hawkins. “I’ve had a lot of people ask me, ‘well, once I take a child into my house, do you guys continue caring for us? Do you continue supporting us?’ We absolutely do. We become your second family.”

NECCO is also seeking more families locally, so they can limit sending children two to three hours away from where they are currently.

“The child is already being taken away from something they are familiar with, so we want to try to keep them in a local area to where they can try to stay in the same school, stay on the same sports team, have their same group of friends,” Hawkins said. “We want to avoid completely uprooting them, and moving them to somewhere they have absolutely no idea about.”

Hawkins also said they are having trouble finding families open to siblings. She said they want to completely avoid separating families from another, but its difficult finding parents who want to take on more than one child at a time.

The online training that NECCO conducts, covers everything that a foster family may need to know, or prepare themselves for. They provide reimbursement depending on what age parents receive, and how many children.

To learn more, visit NECCO’s website, or call (681)-404-3777 for more information.