New blessing box established for Clarksburg residents just before wintertime

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County community recently received a blessing box to help residents get through the upcoming winter months.

Several agencies celebrated the new blessing box in the Margaret McCoy community garden on Monticello Avenue in Clarksburg.

The box has many essential items, including gloves and hats for adults and children, blankets, snacks, water, and other food items for anyone in need. Representatives like Natalie Robinson, marketing manager for UniCare, explained that it was important to get the mini food pantry open before the holidays.

Unicare health plan of West Virginia, the Monticello ongoing revitalization effort, and the Harrison County family resource network teamed up on the project.