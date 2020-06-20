New Bridgeport business encourages STEM

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport’s newest family-owned business celebrated its grand opening with a special event on Saturday.

Insight Astronomy offers telescopes and other STEM-based items for people of all ages. Its grand opening featured an array of space-themed food, as well as opportunities to be registered to win several different door prizes for both adults and children.

The Bumgarner family decided to open the business to share their love of astronomy with an area that does not have any other stores of this type.

“My main goal with this was to be able to share my passion with other people around the community, just get them interested in the hobby and maybe get them involved as long as I have been as well,” said Jeremy Bumgarner.

Insight Astronomy is located at the square in Bridgeport.