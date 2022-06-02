EAST FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The “Movements in Dance” dance studio held a ribbon-cutting for the newest studio addition, “Studio B,” on June 2.

This studio will be used for dancers to have extra practice and learning space. It can also be used as a lounge for the students to do homework and relax. This is an important new space for the dancers because as the number of students grows, it is only optimal that the space does too.

Artistic Director and Owner Stephanie Lopez has been dreaming of this idea since she opened up the dance company in 1989. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the dance company held virtual classes, in which some parents made an in-home dance studio. But it was when some of the dance dads offered to help Lopez bring her idea to life that this dream became a reality.

Seven of the dads came together to donate their time and effort to make this new studio for their children. Construction took about five weeks to complete in the basement of the building, starting back in January. During the presentation of the new studio, all of the fathers who helped received a plaque to hang in the new studio.

Before the ribbon-cutting, the young dancers performed “Swan Lake,” which was accompanied by April Singleton on the flute, in the new space.

Marion County’s Chamber of Commerce and Mayor applauded Lopez on the accomplishment of the new studio before the big scissors cut straight through the bright red ribbon. All of the families, supporters, and students then cheered in excitement.

Co-Artistic Director Sophie Silnicki, who is also Lopez’s daughter, began to describe how she felt about Studio B.

“I just think it’s so nice how close the Movements in Dance family is. Especially, also coming from a very small town, Fairmont, West Virginia, and to be recognized on a national level is very rewarding,” Silnicki said. “And I know my mother and I put so much work into our students, and I hope that they love to dance as much as we love to give them the education for it.”

Silnicki is currently a professional dancer in New York and a Radio City Rockette. When she comes home to help her mother in Fairmont, she can offer private lessons and solo coaching for competitions in the new space.

The owner is beyond grateful to the Movements in Dance family for coming together to help her achieve her dream of adding another studio space for her dancers.

The company’s dancers will be traveling to Orlando, Florida this summer to compete at the Tremaine National Dance Convention, where they will be performing at the plaza.