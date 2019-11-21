New peer recovery center opens its doors in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A new resources and peer recovery center has opened in Fairmont.

Friendship Fairmont is located at 211 Adams St, and is open to anyone in the community seeking some guidance or peer support. Whether it be for finances, homelessness, addiction, depression, family issues, abuse, or if you just need to talk; anyone and everyone is always welcomed with open arms.

Rochelle Satterfield is the program coordinator, and she hopes people in the community will see this as a safe space for anyone who needs it.

She said if you just want a cup of coffee and a break to get out of the cold they are there for any sort of support you seek. They are also working on getting together specific support group classes in the near future (ex. substance abuse, addiction).

The goal was to create a comfortable space people could use to help better themselves, seek resources and help or in some case just take a step away from their life for a while and have a conversation with peers.

Friendship Fairmont is always looking for donations and people to help volunteer. For more information you can contact them at this email, rochelles4mphr@gmail.com or by phone at 304-368-1341.