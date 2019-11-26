New public safety building in white hall officially signed lease to building

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – A new combined emergency service building officially signed their lease on Tuesday.

The Marion County Emergency Medical Services and Pleasant Valley Fire Department have cosigned on a building in White Hall, making it their permanent station.

The two rescue squads are excited to work together out of the same place for training purposes. Working as a team will allow them to work on the quickest response time for those who call.

They will be on call for members of the White Hall community, and other surrounding counties including Harrison and Taylor counties.

“It’s going to have great impact, for the people in White Hall knowing that they have an ambulance in their community,” said Rescue Squad Administrator Michael Angelucci said. “If they have an emergency, or have a need for an ambulance, they know we will be there within seconds away.”

They will have two squads reporting early in the morning until late at night and will move to 24 hour service as the demand rises.