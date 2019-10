WESTON, W.Va. – A new restaurant is opening its doors to the Lewis County community.

The West Fork Eatery held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday at its downtown Weston location.

The restaurant sits on the corner of Second Street and Center Avenue.

It serves classic breakfast and lunch options seven days a week.

It’s open from eight in the morning to four in the afternoon.

You can find information on the business on Facebook, or call the restaurant on the phone at (304) 220-0004.