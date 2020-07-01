New sales tax takes effect in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A new tax has taken effect for businesses in the city of Morgantown.

A 1% sales and use tax started for businesses in the city limits on July 1. The city has also reduced B&O taxes for retails businesses by .05% and services by .1% as part of the changes.

City Finance Director James Goff said the tax is expected to bring in $5 million a year in revenue, but it’s hard to say exactly where that number will end up.

“It takes a couple years to really get a good feel for where the number’s going to consistent be within a range,” said Goff.

Proceeds from the tax will be pay for police and fire pensions, infrastructure projects and improvements to BOPARC facilities.