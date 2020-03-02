New salon opening in downtown Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County native is opening a new salon to give a modern addition to downtown Fairmont.

Olivia Phillips was born and raised in Fairmont, and is now the owner of Lulu’s Salon and Bridal.

Phillips made a tough decision to go into beauty school right after high school, and has never looked back. Her grandfather was the owner of Mario’s Tayloring, and she explained that it was always a dream of her’s to be like him and own a business herself.

“It’s really scary but exciting. I know I have a lot of good ideas,” Phillips explains. “I think the beauty industry is looked down upon, when deciding between that and college. It was really hard making that final decision, but once I did, I was so happy and realized I loved it and made the right choice.”

The decision to buy the property and turn it into a salon was a spontaneous choice made by Phillips, she saw it and went for it. Her goal is to turn it into a modern, more city-like, salon rather than keeping the same country-trend like other local business in West Virginia, and Fairmont.

Lulu Salon’s name comes from a nickname Olivia had growing up

​​”I have always been one of those just go for it and figure it out as I go kind of people, so I saw the building one day and I thought it made a perfect spot for a salon in Fairmont,” said Phillips. “I knew I could turn it into something we don’t have yet. Something young and fun, and also a place for anyone of all ages.”

Lulu’s will provide the following services:

Hair-cut, style, dye, extension, etc.

Eyebrow services

Eyelash extension

Bridal party services

Prom party services

Everything in Lulu’s has been personally designed and built to fit the needs of the shop. Phillips said that she hopes she can bring a modern place to Fairmont, and be an addition to the successful local businesses in the area.

Most importantly, her favorite part about this new shop, and her job, is being given the opportunity to make people feel the best they can about the way they look.

“When you’re a hair dresser and you have somebody who feels bad about themselves, or you know they’ve been stuck in a rut, or they got this exciting new job,” said Phillips. “They come sit in your chair and they trust you fully, and you can give them that feeling, and let them feel confident, that is one of the best feelings.”

325 Adams St, Fairmont

Customers can already book appointments, but the salon won’t be officially up and running until next week. For more information about the services it provides, or for contact information in regards to making an appointment, visit their Facebook page.