New Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance proposed in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County Planning Commission held their final public hearing regarding the newly proposed Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance that will go into effect early next year.

Monongalia County Planning commissioners presented the drafted ordinance at University High School regarding specific regulations and who it will affect.

“This subdivision ordinance is meant to try to get subdivisions to work well together and to work well with the expected infrastructure for the area, so they can be served and have the people who live there happy with their developments and how they evolve over time,” said Andrew Gast-Bray, Monongalia County Planning Commission Director.

Mon county officials believe the regulations will prevent landslides and infrastructure problems like the ones on West Run and River Roads.

“You do not have to get a new permit, you do not have to come in and get approval to put a deck up or put a garage up. The only time this is going to affect individual residents who is not subdividing land, is whenever they are coming to put a new address in,” said Matthew Ridgway, President of Monongalia County Planning Commission.

Some land developers throughout the county are unhappy with the decision, as they fear it will increase the expense of future projects.

There will be one last public hearing in December, where planning commissioners will discuss the final draft of the new ordinance before it goes in effect.