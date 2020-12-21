New York man arrested after his alleged involvement in a Morgantown stabbing that sent another man to the hospital

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Police Department arrested a New York man for his alleged involvement in a malicious wounding incident on Monday morning.

According to officials, on December 21, 2020, at approximately 7:20 a.m., officers of the Morgantown Police Department responded to University Avenue to a report of malicious wounding.

The 911 dispatcher advised officers that the suspect reportedly stabbed a victim and then fled on foot. Medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the victim to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital with stab wounds to his shoulder and back, officials explained.



At approximately 7:25 a.m., officers made contact with a person matching the suspect’s description near the intersection of Beechurst and University Avenue. Officers were able to identify the individual as the suspect.

Alonzo M. Young Jr. of New York, N.Y. was placed into custody and transported to the Morgantown Police Department. Young was charged with malicious wounding and is awaiting arraignment.



The incident is being investigated by the Morgantown Police Department. Anyone with additional information is asked to notify the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522.