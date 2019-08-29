Nexstar and Direc TV/ AT&T come to multi-year agreement

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Nexstar Media Group and AT&T entered into a multi-year agreement Thursday to provide Nexstar- owned affiliated and local broadcast stations to customers of AT&T’s video platforms, according to a press release.

According to the release, Nexstar local stations are now returning to any impacted DIRECTV, AT&T TV and U-verse platforms.

“Our customers want more choice and value and we are pleased to deliver that through this new agreement with Nexstar and its many local stations,” said Rob Thun, Senior Vice President of Content and Programming, AT&T Communications.

AT&T and Nexstar regret the inconvenience incurred by customers, viewers and advertisers, and they would like to thank them for their patience as the new agreement was being finalized, according to the release.

“Nexstar’s long-standing commitment is to provide exceptional programming and service to the local communities we serve across the United States and this new multi-year agreement will allow us to continue delivering our stations’ leading network and sports content as well as local news and other programming to AT&T subscribers in our markets,” stated Keith Hopkins, Senior Vice President, Distribution, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Financial terms were not disclosed, to view the full press release, click here.