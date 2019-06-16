North Bend State Park hosts Father’s Day buffet

by: Erica Young

CAIRO, W.Va.-North Bend State Park celebrated Father’s Day with its annual buffet Sunday afternoon.

The buffet was designed to allow families to spend time together over a meal for a good price. This is one of many buffets that North Bend offers its customers for special occasions. Park staff say people always anticipate these events as a way to celebrate.

“It’s tradition-the customers, you know, the ones that come to each event, they look forward to it and we’ll get reservations a month ahead, especially for our Mother’s Day and Easter buffets that we have,” said park restaurant manager Angela Hardbarger.

The buffet is $23.95 per person and offers a wide selection of food and dessert items.

