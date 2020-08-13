North Pole Ice hosts ribbon cutting on 2 year anniversary of fire

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- A popular Clarksburg staple held its ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon to celebrate a grand reopening.

North Pole Ice was closed down for nearly two years, after a fire destroyed the building in August of 2018. However, the Monticello Avenue convenience store is back, and was able to celebrate on the anniversary with a ceremony to mark its new beginning.

It is also adding the 607 Club, a small restaurant and bar next door. Owner Nicole Romano said it is exciting for her family, who has owned North Pole ice for generations, to be back serving the community with a new building.

“It was devastating to our family. It was our family’s spot to hang out, to spend time together. To have it destroyed in just a couple hours was devastating. It took us a little while to bring it back because my father had just passed away and it was his store, so we had to go through his estate before we could really start building,” said Romano.

More information can be found on the store’s Facebook page.