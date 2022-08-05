CLARKSBURG, W.Va – Notre Dame and Marshall grad Jarrod West has hit the ground running in his pro career since wrapping up his final year of college basketball at Louisville in the spring.

West began a stint overseas shortly after his college eligibility expired, signing with the Nelson Giants of the New Zealand National Basketball League.

Now as the NBL season nears its end, the Clarksburg native is in line for league honors. Thursday, West was named a finalist for the league’s defensive player of the year award.

He averages a league-leading 3.1 steals per game, in addition to his 17.1 points per game and league-best 7.3 assists.

West is also considered a favorite for the league’s MVP award with the final games of the NBL schedule being played this week.

A 2017 Notre Dame graduate, he played four years for the Irish under his father Jarrod before spending four years in Huntington with the Thundering Herd.

He transferred to Louisville for his final year of eligibility in 2021, starting 33 games at point guard for the Cardinals and averaging 6.1 points and 2.9 assists per game.