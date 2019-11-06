Notre Dame High School teacher selected as winner of Presidential Award for Excellence

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County teacher has been selected as one of three state winners of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching.

Dr. Angela McKeen is a science and physics teacher at Notre Dame High School in Clarksburg.

The award is the highest recognition that a K-12 teacher can receive in the fields of science and mathematics.

“I love [teaching],” McKeen said. “To try to back off of the kids, to get their curiosity piqued, taking them outside just to explore just to see what’s around them, to understand why things are the way they are, I love that.”

Students said that they are not at all surprised by the honor bestowed upon Dr. McKeen, thanks to the knowledge, excitement and compassion she brings to the classroom.

“That type of learning that I’ve been able to garner from all of my years with her has really affected me in my education and in my scientific reasoning, really how I look at the natural world,” student Alessandro Cava said.

Dr. McKeen will now be considered for the national award and two teachers from each state will be chosen personally by the President of the United States.