Notre Dame High School welcomes new principal

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- A local high school is welcoming a new principal who has plenty of experience in the area.

Former assistant principal, Kelly Light, has just taken over as principal at Notre Dame High School this year after former principal, Julie Frosch, moved on to a new opportunity. Light attended Notre Dame herself, and her mother, Carroll Morrison, has also served as Notre Dame principal.

Light’s first major task in her new role is preparing the school for students to return in the fall during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our main concern, of course is to get our kids back to school safely, so we have a plan in place for them to be in school five days a week, and right now our focus is prepping our building and our faculty and staff to get our kids here on September 8th safely and ready to go,” said Light.

Notre Dame’s plan includes setting up classrooms so that students are six feet apart from one another and staggering dismissal to avoid crowding at the doors.