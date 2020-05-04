Nursing home residents sing ‘Country Roads’ for social media video

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALEM, W.Va. – One Harrison County nursing home took part in a recently-popular internet trend.

Several residents at Genesis Salem Center participated in singing the famous John Denver West Virginia anthem “Country Roads” for a social media video.

Staff members at the facility said shooting the video helped the residents keep their spirits up during social distancing when they can’t see their loved ones as often as normal. Residents looked forward to seeing the final result and asked caregivers when it would be finished so they could show their friends and families.

“We showed all the ones that we could, and they were really happy about it. You could hear the echos of the video throughout the whole entire facility the day that it came out,” said Director of Admissions and Marketing Sarah Nelson.

The full video can be viewed below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories