Officers find suspicious package while performing a traffic stop in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Officers found a suspicious package while performing a routine traffic stop on a vehicle in Clarksburg.

According to Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy, a traffic stop was performed on a vehicle at the Hardee’s location on the corner of Main St. and Buckhannon Pike in Clarksburg on Wednesday.

During the stop, a K-9 unit was deployed, which alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle; however, as officers planned to search the vehicle, there was a suspicious package in the front seat, Kiddy said.

As a precaution, the West Virginia State Police bomb tech, agents with the ATF, and members of the FBI retrieved the package and determined that there was no explosive present in the package, according to Kiddy.

As a result of the incident, the vehicle’s occupant has received drug charges, Kiddy said.