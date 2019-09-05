Officials confirm shooting in Harrison County

QUIET DELL, W.Va. – A shooting has been confirmed in Harrison County on Thursday evening, according to 911 officials.

Officials were alerted to the scene at approximately 7:03 at Booth Road in Quiet Dell. HealthNet was notified of the incident, according to 911 officials.

Although, there is no word on the extent on any injuries at this time.

911 officials said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

There is no further information available.

