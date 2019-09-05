Officials confirm shooting in Harrison County

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Shooting Generic

QUIET DELL, W.Va. – A shooting has been confirmed in Harrison County on Thursday evening, according to 911 officials.

Officials were alerted to the scene at approximately 7:03 at Booth Road in Quiet Dell. HealthNet was notified of the incident, according to 911 officials.

Although, there is no word on the extent on any injuries at this time.

911 officials said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

There is no further information available.

12 News has staff on their way to the scene and we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories