Officials looking for 1 person involved in shoplifting incident on Emily Drive; 2 people in custody

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Two people have been detained and one person is on the loose after a shoplifting incident at Walmart on Emily Drive, Thursday night.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, officers were alerted to reports of a shoplifting incident involving three people near 9:30 p.m. Officials stated that the Anmoore police performed a traffic stop on I-79 northbound where two individuals were detained. One person has yet to be found.

At this time there is no word as to what was taken. The Bridgeport Police Department assisted with the incident, according to 911 officials.

