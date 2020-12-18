Officials meet to discuss fate of Morgantown plant

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Earlier Friday, elected officials in Monongalia County met in order to discuss the closure of a plant in Morgantown now known as the Viatris Morgantown Facility.

According to Del. Barbara Evans Fleischauer (D-Monongalia), there were other officials on the call, including representatives from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito’s office, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), the Monongalia County Commission, the mayor of Morgantown, Preston County officials, Marion County state delegates, a Wetzel County state delegate, as well as representation from Maryland and Taylor County.

Barbara Evans Fleischauer

“I think the timing is tragic, I mean right before Christmas? I think it’s very good that if there is going to be some kind of — if they are going to shut the plant down that people have advance notice and they do with this. That’s, that’s good. But, I just — it’s really sad. It seems like a waste of an asset in our community. It’s both a physical asset and the asset of the 1,500 people that work there.” Del. Barbara Evans Fleischauer (D-Monongalia)

During that meeting, said that one route representative could go was to attempt to invoke a FEMA regulation which would allow for production of anything deemed a “defense production” to continue operation, Fleischauer said.

That regulation, the Defense Production Act, which came about during the 1950s, and is a source of presidential authority to expedite and expand critical services from the private sector that are needed to promote national defense and emergency preparedness and response, Fleischauer stated.

One issue, according to Fleischauer, is that the union could not comment or wanted action to be taken in regard to Viatris because they don’t have enough information on what they can do involving their severance and continued employment until the plant closes.

Officials aren’t even sure if the plant will be a total shutdown with Viatris selling off the assets, or if the company plans to move equipment from that facility to other Viatris-owned facilities, Fleischauer said.

“These are valuable jobs and people, you know, knew that and knew that. And we’re going to do everything we can to maintain as many of those jobs as we can.” Del. Barbara Evans Fleischauer (D-Monongalia)

Fleischauer said that this closure is specifically for the plant, and stated that she has not heard of any plans to cut any more jobs or close the research facility; however, Fleischauer did say that after the last series of layoffs, she and many other officials believed that the worst was over in regard to changes at the Morgantown facility.

Viatris is saying that the closure is basically a done deal, there are multiple ways which officials, not only local, but also statewide and federal representatives, could make sure the employees of the Morgantown facility do not lose their positions, Fleischauer said.

“Thank you Mike Puskar for — all the things he did for this community and being such a good employer. I just wish that everyone who followed him had been so wonderful.” Del. Barbara Evans Fleischauer (D-Monongalia)

There is a hope that representative can have a tour of the facility in order to get more of an idea of the assets available, Fleischauer said.

While ideas and plans for what to do in relation to this closure are still up in the air, Fleischauer said that they do plan to continue to meet and brainstorm new ideas for how to help those employees and their families who are affected by this closure.

Sen. Manchin, who was also in the meeting, released a statement in relation to their discussion:

Sen. Joe Manchin