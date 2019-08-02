UPDATE: Clarksburg Police identify body found in Elk Creek

UPDATE (8/2/19 11:00 a.m.):

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg City Police Department has released the name of the body found under a bridge on West Pike Street in Clarksburg July 26.

According to Interim Police Chief Jason Snider, the man’s name is David Maurice Dyer, a Clarksburg resident born in 1955.

So far, there are no signs of foul play, according to Snider, and he does not expect there to be any more updates regarding the incident.

ORIGINAL (7/26/19 8:32 a.m.):

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Officials responded to a call just after 7 a.m. Friday after receiving information that an unidentified body was in the Elk Creek in Clarksburg.

Interim Clarksburg Police Chief Jason Snider said that crews were working to get the body out of the water.

The Clarksburg Police Department and the Clarksburg Fire Department responded to the scene.

Officials said more information would be available after the body is retrieved. Stay with 12 News for more updates.